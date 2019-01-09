Bitgem (BTG) Price Reaches $2.79 on Exchanges

Bitgem (CURRENCY:BTG) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Bitgem coin can currently be bought for about $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitgem has traded flat against the dollar. Bitgem has a market cap of $171,192.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitgem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.01502213 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00332067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00037010 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00130748 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00028011 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008663 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Bitgem Profile

Bitgem (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitgem’s total supply is 61,349 coins. Bitgem’s official website is www.bitgem.pw . Bitgem’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold

Bitgem Coin Trading

Bitgem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

