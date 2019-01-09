BitCrystals Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week (BCY)

BitCrystals (CURRENCY:BCY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. One BitCrystals token can now be bought for about $0.0444 or 0.00001100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Zaif and Bittrex. In the last seven days, BitCrystals has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCrystals has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $0.00 worth of BitCrystals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003131 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.02175418 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00162775 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00230924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.73 or 0.12256573 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024773 BTC.

About BitCrystals

BitCrystals (BCY) is a token. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2015. BitCrystals’ total supply is 22,995,148 tokens. BitCrystals’ official Twitter account is @spellsofgenesis and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCrystals’ official website is bitcrystals.com

BitCrystals Token Trading

BitCrystals can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Bittrex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCrystals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCrystals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCrystals using one of the exchanges listed above.

