Bitcoin Atom Trading Up 0.9% This Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00005125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $65,084.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,402,588 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

