BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.16 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.38.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $92.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.76 and a beta of 1.57. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $106.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $391.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.43 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $370,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,051,439.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $177,439.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,150 shares of company stock worth $2,574,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 555,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,839,000 after acquiring an additional 257,073 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,004,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,455,013,000 after acquiring an additional 107,717 shares in the last quarter.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

