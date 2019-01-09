Bill Currie Purchases 150,000 Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC (EYE) Stock

Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC (LON:EYE) insider Bill Currie bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £151,500 ($197,961.58).

EYE opened at GBX 109 ($1.42) on Wednesday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 316.70 ($4.14).

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/bill-currie-purchases-150000-shares-of-eagle-eye-solutions-group-plc-eye-stock.html.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc is a software as a solution (SaaS) technology company. The Company is engaged in the marketing, validation and redemption of digital promotions in real-time for the grocery, retail and hospitality industries. The Company’s software platform, Eagle Eye AIR, integrates with all existing point of sale (POS) systems and creates digital offers, rewards and vouchers then delivers them to customers by e-mail, text or through a loyalty application for instant redemption.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.