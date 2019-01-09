BidaskClub Upgrades Prothena (PRTA) to “Hold”

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Prothena from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Prothena has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $46.14. The stock has a market cap of $434.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.43.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.43. Prothena had a negative net margin of 18,276.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.17%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prothena will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 47.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 21.1% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

