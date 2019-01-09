BidaskClub Upgrades Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) to “Buy”

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

AMBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambac Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBC opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $821.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $23.34.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.96). The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.21 million. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to clients in public and private sectors worldwide. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international finance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

