BidaskClub Downgrades Inter Parfums (IPAR) to Buy

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a $64.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR stock opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.14 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $146,547.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293 shares in the company, valued at $18,857.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,296. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 58.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth $265,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 84.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 81.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.