BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) Raises Dividend to $2.04 Per Share

BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) announced a dividend on Monday, December 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 2.04 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, January 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This is a positive change from BHP Billiton’s previous dividend of $0.32.

BHP Billiton has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. BHP Billiton has a dividend payout ratio of 73.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BHP Billiton to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.8%.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.96. 127,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.24. BHP Billiton has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Billiton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Billiton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BHP Billiton to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BHP Billiton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Billiton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ore, as well as metallurgical and energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

