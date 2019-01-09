Bewhere (BEW) Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of Bewhere Holdings Inc (CVE:BEW) fell 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 125,365 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 100,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Bewhere Company Profile (CVE:BEW)

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track information on movable assets and environmental sensors. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

