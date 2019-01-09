Berry Petroleum’s (BRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.79% from the stock’s current price.

BRY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial cut Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Berry Petroleum in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Berry Petroleum stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. 8,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Berry Petroleum has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $18.55.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $142.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Petroleum news, CEO Arthur T. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gary A. Grove purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $206,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $17,448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $17,448,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $1,385,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

