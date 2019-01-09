Berry Petroleum (BRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $10.50 on Monday. Berry Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $142.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Petroleum will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arthur T. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gary A. Grove bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $206,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. CarVal Investors LLC bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,803,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,080,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,686,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,373,000. Finally, Venor Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,513,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

