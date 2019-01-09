Bell Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.7% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 262.1% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $232.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.89 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.02.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

