Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,064,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc’s holdings in Beigene were worth $183,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beigene by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,466,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,371,000 after acquiring an additional 90,072 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Beigene by 1,214.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,628,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,666,000 after buying an additional 2,428,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Beigene in the third quarter valued at about $314,859,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Beigene by 12.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,115,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,175,000 after buying an additional 120,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beigene by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,283,000 after buying an additional 105,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Beigene in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Beigene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.19.

In other news, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $4,808,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 194,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,387,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.41, for a total value of $762,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,962.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,122 shares of company stock valued at $17,156,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $139.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.70. Beigene Ltd has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $220.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 320.08%. The business’s revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

