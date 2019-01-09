Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.00. Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.00-2.00 EPS.

Shares of BBBY stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. 18,409,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,186,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.90. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $24.08.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a sell rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/bed-bath-beyond-bbby-updates-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.