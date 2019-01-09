Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Given a €75.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Commerzbank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Societe Generale set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €85.36 ($99.26).

ETR BMW opened at €72.21 ($83.97) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a 1 year high of €97.04 ($112.84).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

