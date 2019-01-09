Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a report released on Sunday. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an average rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.73.

BHC stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 40.41% and a positive return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 19,946 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $498,251.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Appio bought 25,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $584,102.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $462,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,173,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,979,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,538,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

