Barings Llc Buys 73,000 Shares of Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) Stock

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) insider Barings Llc bought 73,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $713,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Barings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 4th, Barings Llc bought 73,400 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $695,098.00.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Barings Llc bought 48,461 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $446,325.81.

On Monday, December 31st, Barings Llc bought 73,400 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $662,802.00.

On Friday, December 28th, Barings Llc acquired 78,100 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $709,929.00.

On Wednesday, December 26th, Barings Llc acquired 63,700 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $570,752.00.

On Monday, December 24th, Barings Llc acquired 48,600 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $430,110.00.

On Friday, December 21st, Barings Llc acquired 68,600 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $613,284.00.

On Wednesday, December 19th, Barings Llc acquired 68,600 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $628,376.00.

On Monday, December 17th, Barings Llc acquired 68,600 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $649,642.00.

On Friday, December 14th, Barings Llc acquired 69,400 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $667,628.00.

Shares of BBDC opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Barings BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 224.44, a quick ratio of 224.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.63). Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter worth about $451,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter worth about $1,860,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter worth about $7,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBDC. Raymond James raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Barings BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

