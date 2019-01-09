Barclays Reiterates “GBX 640” Price Target for HSBC (HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.69) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 712.71 ($9.31).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 650.60 ($8.50) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 618 ($8.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 798.60 ($10.44).

In other news, insider Iain Mackay sold 71,587 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.81), for a total transaction of £482,496.38 ($630,466.98).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

