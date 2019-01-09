Barclays Reiterates “€67.00” Price Target for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA)

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Societe Generale set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €82.31 ($95.70).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

FRA opened at €65.02 ($75.60) on Wednesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a one year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a one year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.