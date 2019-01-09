BankFinancial Co. (BFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) to post $14.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BankFinancial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.80 million. BankFinancial reported sales of $14.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BankFinancial will report full-year sales of $59.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.60 million to $60.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $62.13 million, with estimates ranging from $61.65 million to $62.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BankFinancial.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFIN. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankFinancial during the second quarter worth $127,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BankFinancial during the second quarter worth $187,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankFinancial during the second quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BankFinancial by 19.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BankFinancial during the third quarter worth $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

BFIN stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $15.24. 543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,284. BankFinancial has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

