Bank Ozk (OZK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49.
Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Bank Ozk Company Profile
Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.
