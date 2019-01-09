Bank Ozk (OZK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Bank Ozk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered Bank Ozk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank Ozk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.11.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

