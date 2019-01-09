Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,697 Shares of Aecom (ACM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,149,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Aecom worth $70,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aecom by 106.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,403,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,397 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aecom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,220,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Aecom by 21.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 768,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,091,000 after purchasing an additional 136,052 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Aecom by 41.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 555,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 162,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Aecom by 22.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 443,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 82,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aecom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Aecom in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In other news, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $435,180.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,203 shares in the company, valued at $502,766.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

ACM opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. Aecom has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Aecom had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

