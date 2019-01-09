Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

NYSE:BSMX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. 732,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $8.81.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMX. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the third quarter worth about $75,660,000. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the third quarter worth about $8,645,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,493,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,924,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 211.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 915,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 621,785 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

