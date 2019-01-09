Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.02.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 60.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 94.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 27,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

