Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $5.60

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $5.60. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 3218831 shares traded.

BBVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,782,000 after purchasing an additional 127,331 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,082,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

