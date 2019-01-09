Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 349 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 111.1% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 95 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock opened at $1,076.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.89. The company has a market capitalization of $745.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.72, for a total value of $85,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,603.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.91, for a total transaction of $11,139,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,600.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,410 shares of company stock valued at $94,794,342 in the last 90 days. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 27th. lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

