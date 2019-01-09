Ball Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,239 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 918% compared to the average daily volume of 220 put options.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $327,150.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,006.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 16,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $840,673.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Packer & Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Ball by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 386,454 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $155,286,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ball by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,859,000 after acquiring an additional 383,999 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ball by 4.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,517,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,774,000 after buying an additional 59,270 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Ball by 51.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.75. Ball has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLL. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ball from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.92.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

