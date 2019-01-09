Bainco International Investors Lowers Holdings in Raytheon (RTN)

Bainco International Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 19,218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 25,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.58.

RTN stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,890. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

