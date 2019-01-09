Baader Bank Reiterates “€17.00” Price Target for MediGene (MDG1)

MediGene (ETR:MDG1) has been given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Independent Research set a €10.80 ($12.56) price target on MediGene and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th.

Shares of MDG1 stock opened at €9.83 ($11.42) on Monday. MediGene has a 12-month low of €8.53 ($9.92) and a 12-month high of €19.27 ($22.41).

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapy platforms to treat a range of cancers in various stages. It operates through two segments, Immunotherapies and Other Products. The company develops Dendritic cell vaccines in phase I/II clinical trials; and T-cell receptor-modified T cells and T-cell-specific monoclonal antibodies in preclinical development phase.

