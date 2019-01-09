AZZ (AZZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZZ had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. AZZ updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.95-2.20 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.95-2.20 EPS.

Shares of AZZ opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AZZ has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $56.05.

Get AZZ alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas E. Ferguson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $228,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,271.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Wesley Fehlman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.48 per share, with a total value of $45,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,097.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AZZ (AZZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/azz-azz-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-03-eps.html.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.