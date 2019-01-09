Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 406.76% from the company’s previous close.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $8.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $9.16.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 547,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 276,620 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 416,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 223,168 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

