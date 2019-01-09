Aviva plc (AV) Receives GBX 561.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 540.75 ($7.07).

A number of research analysts recently commented on AV shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 499 ($6.52) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 636 ($8.31) to GBX 493 ($6.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

In other Aviva news, insider Andrew Briggs acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £105,750 ($138,181.11). Insiders have acquired a total of 25,076 shares of company stock worth $10,604,732 over the last three months.

LON AV opened at GBX 394.10 ($5.15) on Friday. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 482.20 ($6.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 550 ($7.19).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles, property, and medical expenses, as well as liabilities, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

