Avery Dennison (AVY) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.81% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Loop Capital set a $124.00 price target on Avery Dennison and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.75.
Shares of AVY opened at $91.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $82.89 and a 12 month high of $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,249. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,807,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.
