Avery Dennison (AVY) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Loop Capital set a $124.00 price target on Avery Dennison and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.75.

Shares of AVY opened at $91.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $82.89 and a 12 month high of $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 49.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,249. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,807,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

