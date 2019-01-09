Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Eight Capital

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 111.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

TSE ACB traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,409,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258,034. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$5.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$29.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post 0.129999995913174 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

