Shares of Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) dropped 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 952,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 897,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

EARS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Eurobank EFG initiated coverage on shares of Auris Medical in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Auris Medical in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get Auris Medical alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.60.

Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Auris Medical Holding AG will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/auris-medical-ears-stock-price-down-6-1.html.

Auris Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Auris Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auris Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.