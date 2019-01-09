Atlas Financial (AFH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. provides commercial automobile insurance policies primarily in the United States through its subsidiaries. The company provides insurance coverage to taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine/livery and business auto. Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AFH. ValuEngine lowered Atlas Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating on shares of Atlas Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

AFH stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Atlas Financial has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $106.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Atlas Financial had a negative return on equity of 48.83% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $55.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Analysts expect that Atlas Financial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Financial by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 758,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 149,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atlas Financial by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 65,674 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Atlas Financial by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 349,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 71,802 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 247,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Financial by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

