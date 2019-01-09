Atlantic Power (AT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Power Corporation is an independent electric power producer that owns interests in a diversified portfolio of independent, non-utility power generation projects and one transmission line situated in major U.S. markets. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th.

Shares of Atlantic Power stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.20. Atlantic Power has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.60.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Atlantic Power will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,839,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 309,806 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 26,424 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 40,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,173 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,109,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 50,580 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

