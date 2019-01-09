Athene (ATH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

Athene (NYSE:ATH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Securities in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Athene from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $41.46 on Monday. Athene has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. Athene had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Athene will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,940,645.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Athene by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

