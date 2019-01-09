Athene (ATH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

Athene (NYSE:ATH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Securities in a research note issued on Monday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Athene from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.27.
Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $41.46 on Monday. Athene has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
In related news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,940,645.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Athene by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.
