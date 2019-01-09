Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 33,472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,364,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,650,000 after acquiring an additional 520,163 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

In related news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $128,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 733,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,235,069.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,749 shares of company stock worth $2,275,751. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.47. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $54.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.16). On average, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

