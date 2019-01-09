Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Purchases 219,347 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,347 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises about 2.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $66,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

LLY traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.21. 5,260,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $73.69 and a 1 year high of $119.84. The company has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,015,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,043,821,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $2,823,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,381.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,702,736 shares of company stock worth $124,427,811. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

