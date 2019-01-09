Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,110.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,882,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,094,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,095 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 83.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,025,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,062,000 after purchasing an additional 466,410 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,012,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 14,386.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 363,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,330,391,000 after acquiring an additional 360,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,736,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,631,807,000 after acquiring an additional 360,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $176.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,169. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $151.70 and a 1 year high of $275.31. The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group to $280.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.31.

In related news, VP Gregory K. Palm sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $2,606,002.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

