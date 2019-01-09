Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $28.37 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 212,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,299,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,460,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $292.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.94.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $858,668.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,911 shares in the company, valued at $24,076,695.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $131,491.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,443,583.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

