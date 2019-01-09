Astor Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,123,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.1% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,012,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 444,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,012,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 444,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,144,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,984,000 after acquiring an additional 232,674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,748,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,104,000 after acquiring an additional 266,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,228,000 after acquiring an additional 42,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.50. 214,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,465. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $214.83 and a 12-month high of $270.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.289 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/astor-investment-management-llc-takes-position-in-vanguard-sp-500-etf-voo.html.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.