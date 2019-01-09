Astor Investment Management LLC Buys 4,675 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $175,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,249,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $770,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 24,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,060. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $43.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a $0.1471 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th.

