Assicurazioni Generali (G) Given a €15.80 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been given a €15.80 ($18.37) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.80 ($23.02) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.51) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.54 ($19.23).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

