Asiamet Resources (ARS) Debt Trading 0.8% Lower

An issue of Asiamet Resources Ltd (LON:ARS) bonds fell 0.8% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 10.75% coupon and is set to mature on July 15, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $103.00 and were trading at $102.00 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its share price.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their price target on Asiamet Resources from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 18 ($0.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of Asiamet Resources stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4.85 ($0.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,560,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. Asiamet Resources Ltd has a one year low of GBX 3.62 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 15 ($0.20).

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Indonesia. Its principal properties include the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects located in Kalimantan, Indonesia, as well as a copper-gold porphyry deposit located on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia.

