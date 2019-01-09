Arsanis Inc (ASNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arsanis Inc (NASDAQ:ASNS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arsanis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arsanis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th.

NASDAQ ASNS opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Arsanis has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arsanis by 1,004.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 133,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 121,561 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Arsanis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arsanis by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 47,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arsanis

Arsanis, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia in mechanically ventilated patients.

