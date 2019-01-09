Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) Receives Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “ARDS is focused on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to treat life-threatening infections. We expect upward earnings revisions and multiple expansion to move ARDS’s stock higher. That should be driven by the successful advancement of ARDS’s pipeline. Valuation Summary We used a blend of DCF and EV/EBITDA analyses to arrive at our 12-month PT of $25.””

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

