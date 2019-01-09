ARHT Media (ART) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Shares of ARHT Media Inc (CVE:ART) were down 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 138,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 132,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

ARHT Media (CVE:ART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 21st. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.45 million for the quarter.

About ARHT Media (CVE:ART)

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiary, ARHT Media (USA) Inc, engages in the creation, transmission, and delivery of digital human holograms worldwide. It offers HumaGrams that are 3D interactive human holograms generated using Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence Technology (ARHT), which allows its customers to interact and conduct real-time e-commerce in various distribution channels.

